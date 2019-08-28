State Senator Cronin Resigns, Noem Appoints Rep. Lake to Fill Senate Vacancy
PIERRE, S.D. – State Senator Justin Cronin today resigned his seat in the South Dakota State Senate.
Cronin has represented District 23 in the State Senate since 2017. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, a position he has held since the beginning of this year. From 2009-2017, Cronin served in the South Dakota House of Representatives where he was Assistant Majority Leader from 2011 until 2015. From 2015 until 2017, he chaired the House Appropriations Committee.
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent District 23 in our statehouse,” said Cronin. “I’ve realized that I need to take a step back and focus my time on my family, health, and career.”
Upon Cronin’s resignation, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she has appointed current Representative John Lake to fill the District 23 vacancy in the State Senate. Lake, a farmer and rancher, has served in the House since 2017.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the people of my community and district in Pierre,” said Lake. “I look forward to working with other Senators and Governor Noem to make South Dakota a safer, stronger state.”
Noem said she will seek public input in filling the District 23 vacancy.
“It’s important that District 23 continues to be represented by service-first people who are willing to tackle big things for their communities,” said Noem. “I look forward to collaborating with folks in District 23 to find a qualified, dedicated public servant to serve in this capacity.”
Those wishing to be considered for the House vacancy, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by September 10.
Interesting…replace one big spender with another.
I am as Republican as it gets but this looks bad….
Why resign and then immediately behind the scenes already have the pick made….
What is the rush?
What I see: Senator Cronin informed his state’s chief executive that he needed to resign. That’s his right. Whenever that happens, it’s Kristi’s job to appoint someone to complete the term. Who better than a legislator elected by the voters? John Lake has experience serving in the SD House; he’s been vetted by the electorate & he knows his way around Pierre. It’ll be easier for him than for an inexperienced person to handle the job & represent his neighbors in the Senate.
If citizens disapprove of Lake, they can elect someone else before too long. Meanwhile, Gov. Noem is listening to the community & reviewing applications before appointing a new House Rep.
I’m not saying there weren’t other good choices available, but, to me, this looks like a sensible approach to handling the transition. Naturally, some rabid Democrats won’t like her selecting a Republican, but that’s why the people voted for Noem instead of Sutton. I guess you wish Kristi had left the position vacant longer. But if Lake is a solid pick, I want him in place as soon as possible. Get busy living or get busy dying.
It’s almost football season. If my starting guard gets twists an ankle, I don’t convene a committee meeting. I grab the backup, send him in, & hope he plays well. That’s why it’s good to have a deep bench, right?
John Lake is an outstanding pick. Anonymous people attacking a solid conservative public servant makes me think there are Obama anonymous folks posting here. Conservative Republicans know that this is a great move for South Dakota
Lee: You wouldn’t know a solid conservative from a stunted phony liberal from Watertown.
She certainly had forewarning. If she has decided to elevate Lake, why act as if she’s accepting other candidates? This is the upfront way to do this.
there are many examples of governors filling a senate seat with a house member. This is not unusual or atypical. She would have to fill a seat regardless.
still looks bad….next thing you know Cronin will get a cushy job in the administration….wait for it
Hilarious. You obviously know nothing.
She is accepting candidates for the house seat John had.
Tough crowd. Cushy job? Cronin doesn’t know cushy. He’s busted his ass for the state. I have nothing but respect for the man.
I grew up in Gettysburg and was a classmate of John Lake. He is both respectful and respected. He is an excellent choice. He has the intellect to understand any issue. Yet, he is very modest.
I have to chuckle when “cushy” comments are associated with a Cronin. Rather, I would describe every Cronin I have met, as having a very good work ethic. The family is very accomplished, something they earned. Justin — thank you for your service and best to you and your family.
✅ Good post
Congratulations John. You have served your district well and I know you will continue to do so. Gods speed to Senator Cronin! You too have served your district and the State well. I will miss your presence and good humor! I pray for your good health.
He couldn’t afford the massive pay cut getting that cushy state job. I hate losing successful people.