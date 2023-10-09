State Senator Erin Tobin to seek Re-election to State Senate

Today Erin Tobin announces her intention to seek re-election to the South Dakota Senate, where she has served since first being elected in 2020. As a mother, nurse, and entrepreneur, Tobin is uniquely positioned to address the issues facing South Dakota head-on, and brings to Pierre a conservative, problem-solving mindset.

“I’m excited about what our legislature has accomplished over the last few years, and there is always more to do. I’m going to continue my fight for our farmers, business owners, and families. I’ve been honored to serve District 21, and look forward to earning their continued support over the coming months.”

Tobin lives in Winner, South Dakota, where she is raising her two children. In addition to her work as a mother and nurse, she has also recently announced the opening of her own business in Winner, ReJuve Health, which provides supplemental health solutions for those in rural communities.

To donate or to learn more about Erin’s campaign, please visit www.erintobinforsd.com. For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].