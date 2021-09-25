State Senator Helene Duhamel is on Facebook today with a notation on how legislators are looking at drawing Rapid City’s legislative districts, including a prospective map, as they try to recalculate districts based on new population requirements, political and natural boundaries, etcetera.
Check it out below!
One thought on “State Senator Helene Duhamel provides glimpse into Rapid City redistricting discussions”
And once again Beadle County is split. Republicans have their boot on the Demos neck but they want more .