State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller on crusade to get parents not to sign or accept school handbooks. Because you might be giving schools permission to ‘transgender’ kids.

Oh good lord. State Senator Julie-Frye Craz… er, Mueller is apparently on a crusade to get parents not to sign or to click “accept” to school handbooks. Why? Because she thinks you’re inadvertently giving permission to vaccinate or give transgender surgery to your children. But don’t take my word for it…

You know, many years ago, my mom was a school nurse back in Pierre. I heard she had to use an epi-pen for an allergic reaction on rare occasion. But I don’t recall her coming home remarking that she had to do sex-reassignment surgery that day.

Seriously. This is actually someone elected to represent a portion of our state’s population in the South Dakota State Legislature.

May God have mercy on our souls.