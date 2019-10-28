State Senator Solano Announces Resignation, Noem Seeks Public Input on Replacement

PIERRE, S.D. – Senator Alan Solano today announced that he will resign his seat in the State Senate effective November 30. Solano has represented District 32 in the State Senate since 2014.

“Serving in the South Dakota Senate has been extremely rewarding, and I’ll forever be indebted to the people of District 32 for putting their trust and confidence in me,” said Solano. “In the last months, I’ve recognized the difficulty of balancing my legislative responsibilities with my new professional responsibilities. Right now, I need to take a step back and focus on the foundation and my family.”

Solano currently serves as chair of the Education Committee, chair of the Interim Rules Review Committee, chair of the summer study to Reduce the Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations, and chair of the summer study on Electric Services in an Annexed Area. He is a member of the Health and Human Services Committee and the Transportation Committee.

Upon Solano’s resignation announcement, Governor Kristi Noem requested public input on filling the District 32 vacancy.

“I commend Senator Solano for his dedication to the legislature and wish him all the best,” said Noem. “In the coming weeks, I’ll be looking for someone to represent District 32 who will work hard to make South Dakota stronger for the next generation. I look forward to collaborating with the folks in District 32 to find a qualified, dedicated public servant to serve in this capacity.”

Those wishing to be considered for the Senate vacancy, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by November 8.

