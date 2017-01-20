State Senator Stace Nelson named as informant in Wollmann matter

There was an interesting detail in the Wollmann matter that’s being taken up in the State House right now that’s escaped attention, but had a mention in at least one of the news articles.

What was the detail? That State Senator Stace Nelson has direct involvement in the accusations:

Wollmann said he decided to come forward after he was approached Tuesday by a television station and asked about the situation. Qualm said Wollmann discussed the issue with him and in the House Republican caucus. Qualm said he was first informed and started looking into the process of what lawmakers should do after an email in recent days from Republican Sen. Stace Nelson.

Read that all here.

Why is this an important footnote? Because Nelson’s actions would seem to be for a reason:

This is a postcard that Wollmann sent out against Nelson, after the actions of Nelson and his supporters in what was arguably one of the dirtiest campaigns in recent history, where Wollmann chided the opposition for dirty attacks on a young person who returned to his hometown to run for office.

With Nelson noted by Qualm as the accuser that had him looking into it, it certainly flavors a reason for the accusations.