State Senator Stace Nelson named as informant in Wollmann matter

There was an interesting detail in the Wollmann matter that’s being taken up in the State House right now that’s escaped attention, but had a mention in at least one of the news articles.
What was the detail? That State Senator Stace Nelson has direct involvement in the accusations:
Wollmann said he decided to come forward after he was approached Tuesday by a television station and asked about the situation. Qualm said Wollmann discussed the issue with him and in the House Republican caucus.
Qualm said he was first informed and started looking into the process of what lawmakers should do after an email in recent days from Republican Sen. Stace Nelson.
Why is this an important footnote? Because Nelson’s actions would seem to be for a reason:
This is a postcard that Wollmann sent out against Nelson, after the actions of Nelson and his supporters in what was arguably one of the dirtiest campaigns in recent history, where Wollmann chided the opposition for dirty attacks on a young person who returned to his hometown to run for office.
With Nelson noted by Qualm as the accuser that had him looking into it, it certainly flavors a reason for the accusations.
I think people are struggling to grasp this situation in Pierre. Many are appalled by Wollmann’s actions and many others are saying he was 23 or 24 and the interns were essentially his age. They usually qualify it by saying he should have behaved better.
I would not suggest turning this into a Nelson vendetta and Wollmann the victim. Most think Wollmann could have behaved better. I wouldn’t suggest playing the victim in this situation. Just own up to it and move on.
Here’s an interesting question that needs to be put to senator Stace Nelson. When he served in the House, one of his friends, a House member, was aggressively chasing an intern, and there had to be about a 15 year age difference! It would be a much clearer case to complain about, if the conduct was of concern to Senator Nelson. Maybe he could explain why he didn’t raise it then, or since they now both serve in the same body, file a complaint with the senate.
This looks like it’s about Senator Nelson trying to smear a young man that he views as a political opponent.
PS A rule prohibiting legislators from having romantic with relationships with interns wouldn’t be a bad thing. It would stop that example of a 45+ year old legislator chasing a college girl, but there are two things to ponder. First, These days there are many young legislators who are in the peer group with interns – politically interested people in their 20s.
Second, given that you’re not going to install body cameras, is there actually going to be a rule drawing a line, that describes the good bad touch thing? I saw a legislator harmlessly with an intern in public Thursday at an event – is that type of social interaction (kind of like a low level date) going to be prohibited? Interaction with legislators was a great part of my intern experience, and most interns would echo that. It’s one of those deals where good judgment and wise counsel from leadership is probably the best fix. I recall Sen Bogue and I caboshing a senator wanting to have the page pizza party at the Ramkota pool with swimming by the whole group!
If you know about it. You should report it. Someone should anyway. Good grief does everyone look the other way?
SUPRISE!!! Does this really come as a shock to anyone?
Lee bring up a good point. When I was an intern, it was some of the best learning experience when my bosses invited me to attend with them the social events. Plus, being a poor college student, the free meal was appreciated. If my boss had been a female, would it now become a cause for an investigation? Have we created a situation if you have a boss of another gender they don’t get the same opportunities?
And, I think about the fact Mary McClure and my mother were sorority sisters and a couple of weekends every year in my childhood our families visited each other on weekends. When we served together, I have no idea if anyone knew or asked why we were personally close. She took me to dinner a couple of times (sympathy for the poor college student) and gave me a lot of hugs. One weekend she even gave me a ride to Gettysburg for me to visit my Grandmother and picked me up early Monday morning but I did get out of her car with my suitcase and bring it into the Capital. Maybe that should have been investigated? And, since we are investigating stuff from prior sessions, maybe that weekend needs to be investigated even though I might be the only witness still alive.
Did you serve in the legislature Troy?
Rep. Wollman is a good legislator with bright future still ahead of him. He made a mistake and he and others in our legislature will learn that professional boundaries need to be maintained just like any workplace. This particular instance is minor and is being blow way out of proportion. They legislature has way more important things to do. Rep. Wollman’s punishment should be minimal and symbolic as being a reminder of professional conduct.
OOPS. I didn’t write that very clearly. I served two years as an intern so we didn’t serve as equals. I’ve never been in the legislature. I’m sorry for the confusion.