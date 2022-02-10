Uh oh.
The big legislative news today is that the State Treasurer Josh Haeder has put the brakes on millions of dollars worth of federal relief funds for Day Care operations which has already been spent. And it looks as if House Appropriations is helping to drive that dispute that’s arisen in whether spending authority for the Governor on Day Care Assistance was granted last year, or if it’s something pending in this years’ session:
“I already have the authority,” Noem said. “They gave me the authority last year in last year’s budget to do this program.”
While that stance is supported by the state Senate, a contingent of House Republicans, including members of the chamber’s Appropriations Committee, contend that because the dollars came in after last year’s budget was set, and they’re “extraordinary in nature,” a special appropriation is necessary before Noem’s administration can legally disburse those dollars.
*Update* – it appears that the funds were released after this story originally came out.. and it’s even more worth reading, as the Governor and Attorney General are at loggerheads on this. Check it out.
8 thoughts on “State Treasurer blocks expenditure of Day Care Funds in dispute with Governor *UPDATE* Funds now released.”
Another Republican that Noem is not playing well with today?
How about signing your real name so I can ignore a Noem hater.
The link to the story says just the opposite that Haeder has released funds to pay those checks.
The story has been updated.
Certain House members need to leave the Governor alone so she can get work done. Those like Spencer Gosch who would rather fight & play games than get his own work done need to put the politics aside and work for the people of South Dakota as our Governor is doing. This is a good move for families, so stop using it as a political football. That goes for the phantom AG too. His opinion isn’t worth 2 cents.
This governor is out of control
The Governor doesn’t know how to govern
Does the legislature matter or not?