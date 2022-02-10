State Treasurer blocks expenditure of Day Care Funds in dispute with Governor *UPDATE* Funds now released.

Uh oh.

The big legislative news today is that the State Treasurer Josh Haeder has put the brakes on millions of dollars worth of federal relief funds for Day Care operations which has already been spent. And it looks as if House Appropriations is helping to drive that dispute that’s arisen in whether spending authority for the Governor on Day Care Assistance was granted last year, or if it’s something pending in this years’ session:

“I already have the authority,” Noem said. “They gave me the authority last year in last year’s budget to do this program.” While that stance is supported by the state Senate, a contingent of House Republicans, including members of the chamber’s Appropriations Committee, contend that because the dollars came in after last year’s budget was set, and they’re “extraordinary in nature,” a special appropriation is necessary before Noem’s administration can legally disburse those dollars.

Read the entire story here.

*Update* – it appears that the funds were released after this story originally came out.. and it’s even more worth reading, as the Governor and Attorney General are at loggerheads on this. Check it out.