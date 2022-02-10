State Treasurer Josh Haeder on Day Care Controversy – AG Memorandum not an official one

Before the story gets too far afield, South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder explains in a texted statement to SDWC regarding the day care relief controversy that as the office assessed how to respond to the House Appropriations’ and the Attorney General’s claims that the expenditure of the funds was improper, the Governor and the Senate’s belief that it was a legally valid use of funds, and his ultimate decision to release of those funds:

“The funds at one point were under review once we received the Attorney General’s memorandum. We cautiously took our time to make sure we made the right decision as there is a disagreement between members of the legislature, Governor and attorney generals office.

Ultimately, we decided the best course of action was to release the funds because the memorandum was not an official one”

– Sec. Josh Haeder

Since the memorandum was a memorandum, and not an official AG opinion, they determined the course of action was to release the previously committed funds.