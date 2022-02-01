Statement from GOP Chair Dan Lederman on Democrat Jamie Smith announcement for Governor
“Jamie Smith’s candidacy for governor is a stark reminder of what could have been if Democrats were in power during the pandemic: jobs lost, businesses closed, classrooms empty, and parents silenced as their children suffered. Thanks to Governor Kristi Noem, our economy thrived and led the nation, we welcomed businesses to open their doors, we kept kids in the classroom, and stayed true to our motto that under God, the people rule.”
“This November, South Dakotans will choose to move forward, not back.”
5 thoughts on “Statement from GOP Chair Dan Lederman on Democrat Jamie Smith announcement for Governor”
Not an exciting candidate save the cannabis issue.
It is depressing to see the baby thrown-out with the bathwater like that.
Thune is the interesting race in my view .. we have a candidate that may map to SD values more than anyone in history.
https://WhalenForUSSenate.com
My wife and I built this for Bruce’s campaign because we believe South Dakota needs to reclaim moral authority and courage in the Senate, and because we would like to be a party of history.
Gaslighting. Is that the new republican way?
Their dear leader has it down to an art.
Let’s get ready to rumble.
If you want to run for President
do it on your own time and dime.
“So, with dawn breaking, before it is too late, do we light the fuse?” Is this your plan to blow up the Capitol because you didn’t get it done on the 6th, and part of your “moral authority and courage” to do so? You will “be a party of history” puking out more of this horses**t and all the stupidity of 45.