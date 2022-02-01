Statement from GOP Chair Dan Lederman on Democrat Jamie Smith announcement for Governor

“Jamie Smith’s candidacy for governor is a stark reminder of what could have been if Democrats were in power during the pandemic: jobs lost, businesses closed, classrooms empty, and parents silenced as their children suffered. Thanks to Governor Kristi Noem, our economy thrived and led the nation, we welcomed businesses to open their doors, we kept kids in the classroom, and stayed true to our motto that under God, the people rule.”

“This November, South Dakotans will choose to move forward, not back.”