Statement from Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager Joe Desilets on Democrat Jamie Smith’s Campaign Announcement
FEBRUARY 1, 2022
“Jamie’s voting record and values don’t align with the people of South Dakota. He has an F rating with the NRA, supports abortion on demand, government mandates, and marched with BLM. He is an extreme liberal whose policies have been rejected by South Dakotans for decades.”
5 thoughts on “Statement from Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager Joe Desilets on Democrat Jamie Smith’s Campaign Announcement”
He “marched with BLM”?
Today I learned all South Dakotans share the same values. Thanks Mr. Desilets!
Joe Desilets moved here from where again? Just a couple months ago? What does he know about SD values?
Does anybody actually believe Desilets’ sensationalism? I’d love to see any voting records that back up these claims.
Does Desilets get bonus points for using “extreme liberal” so early after the announcement?