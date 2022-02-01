Statement from Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager Joe Desilets on Democrat Jamie Smith’s Campaign Announcement

FEBRUARY 1, 2022

“Jamie’s voting record and values don’t align with the people of South Dakota. He has an F rating with the NRA, supports abortion on demand, government mandates, and marched with BLM. He is an extreme liberal whose policies have been rejected by South Dakotans for decades.”

5 thoughts on “Statement from Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager Joe Desilets on Democrat Jamie Smith’s Campaign Announcement”

  4. Does anybody actually believe Desilets’ sensationalism? I’d love to see any voting records that back up these claims.

