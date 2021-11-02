Statement on the Passing of Jean Rounds

FT. PIERRE – Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D) released the following statement remembering his wife Jean who passed away this morning after battling sarcoma cancer:

“The love of my life is with the Lord. No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace. South Dakota knew her as First Lady. We knew her as wife, daughter, mom and grandma. She was everything to us. The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family.”

To send condolences to the Rounds family, please visit

rounds.senate.gov/Jean or send to:

P.O. Box 309

Pierre, South Dakota 57501

###