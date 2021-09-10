State’s leaders and others decry federal mandate on COVID.

Governor Kristi Noem and other state leaders are firing back at the federal government for doing that which the Governor has repeatedly fought against – mandates which take control away from business owners

My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 9, 2021

The president’s action crosses the line. I believe in the vaccine, but I also believe in a limited federal government. Effectively, this is a national vaccine mandate. Our federal government has never done this before, and it should not do so now. — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) September 9, 2021

The federal government should NOT be forcing private citizens to get vaccinated. Period. I’m vaccinated. I encourage others to get vaccinated. But President Biden’s vaccine mandate is extreme government overreach that South Dakotans won’t stand for. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 10, 2021

And of course, there are always others out there to keep things classy.