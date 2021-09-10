State’s leaders and others decry federal mandate on COVID.

Governor Kristi Noem and other state leaders are firing back at the federal government for doing that which the Governor has repeatedly fought against – mandates which take control away from business owners
My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand.
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 9, 2021
The president’s action crosses the line. I believe in the vaccine, but I also believe in a limited federal government. Effectively, this is a national vaccine mandate. Our federal government has never done this before, and it should not do so now.
— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) September 9, 2021
The federal government should NOT be forcing private citizens to get vaccinated. Period. I’m vaccinated. I encourage others to get vaccinated. But President Biden’s vaccine mandate is extreme government overreach that South Dakotans won’t stand for.
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 10, 2021
Hey at least they acknowledged that he’s the President. Progress!
She never hasn’t. She attended the inauguration.
I think Anonymous 8:35 is referring to the Pennington County Republicans suggesting what the senile old man in the White House do with his dictatorial mandates and their adjective regarding his backside.
What unconstitutional rule? Get vaccinated or get tested once a week. Sounds to me like a gift for the unvaccinated. Plus, your employer ( if they have over one hundred employees) has to give you paid time off to get tested. That’s why businesses are pissed, it going to cost them a few bucks.
Why should be be classy when democrats are white dems are out there throwing eggs at black people?
From Kelo TV… South Dakota Leaders Speak Out Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandate:
“Currently, South Dakota has a school vaccine mandate (13-28-7.1.) that requires children to be vaccinated against poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, rubeola, rubella, mumps, tetanus, meningitis, and varicella to attend school or early childhood programs. It does allow for medical and religious exemptions.”
Why is this so political? Why have our leaders treated this particular vaccine different from the others? Do they want to remove the mandates for all vaccines?
Are they leaders… or Facebook followers?
Elk and Rich forgot about the 10th amendment.
PS: The current vaccines are not the ones approved by the cdc.
The federal government shouldn’t have to get involved.
The states should be protecting their citizens. Instead, SD has policies that can cause the virus to explode by ten times in a month in the Black Hills. Dozens will die. Real local people… will… die… from your “freedom”.
Why put freedom in quotation marks? Because you don’t believe in it? Then move to China or Russia or Cuba where you would fit right in, comrade elk.
Because it’s pretend freedom.
You do not have the right to pass on deadly viruses. You cannot smoke wherever you want, litter or racially discriminate. Nor drive like a South Dakota Attorney General.
That’s not freedom
Is that the same CDC referenced here:
“Has there ever been an institution in American public life that has more discredited itself more rapidly than the CDC?” – Sen. Rafeal Cruz (R-Texas)
Also, I don’t think the CDC approves vaccines, that is the FDA, CDC has provided recommendations though. Furthermore, the FDA has finalized standard approval of all COVID vaccines, and we are no longer in the “emergency use” clause for them.
The current vaccines that have been given to people are still under emergency use.
Prove me wrong.
What were you all saying again about the yahoos not being representative of the Pennington County GOP again?
We understand, “survival of the fittest”, but “survival of the smartest” is what is now occurring with the vaccinated. Hundreds of thousands will suffer and die needlessly due to farcical notions concerning the vaccine. We support mandates helping to keep the foolish safe as they are the greatest threat to our medical facilities, schools and communities.
over 1,000 fully vaccinated Americans were hospitalized with Covid every day this summer -which likely means the current number is considerably higher.
And… the other number please.
You know… the UNVACCINATED Americans hospitalized every day. What is that number?
And, if you would, explain the disparity between the two.
Why would that matter? They chose to not get vaccinated.
Unvaccinated people are no more harmful to vaccinated people than vaccinated people are to each other.
The people who are not harmful are the people who already have had it.
There is an option! A weekly negative test for Covid-19.
Who is going to pay for that?
Looks like biden wants to “tax” the poor and black people.
He’s already screwing them with inflation.
We need a law in SD which says: No federal, state, or local law is enforceable in South Dakota if it interferes with the terms of employment on matters of vaccinations.
Neither the federal or state government has a sufficient interest in complelling or prohibiting vaccinations as determined by employers and employees in the terms of employment.
BTW, Biden’s ill-advised policy adds wind to the sails fo the anti-vaxxers. At some point, it becomes undeniable, he is either the dumbest, most incompetent or most demented (as in dementia) President in history.
Troy, I don’t think you needed to add the clarifier on Biden being demented. Haha.
Regarding the Pennington County GOP tweet: I refuse to accept the premise that Biden is presidential.
So the Pennington County gop should put out a tweet kissing Biden’s a## instead? I’m confused at the problem with the tweet
. Those refusing vaccines are now at 25% and they are dropping like flies, THAT is the least they can do for the country….. Of course as they are dying off, they are dragging their infected asses to hospitals taking beds from deserving patients… They kill Americans even as they themselves are dying….. If only there were an actual HELL..