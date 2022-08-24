Statewide polling shows that recreational weed might lose at ballot box

Interesting information coming from SD News Watch & the Chiesman Center. In a poll taken in July, it shows that by itself, recreational marijuana is not as popular as some of it’s supporters have claimed, and it could lose in November:

A statewide poll conducted in late July shows that support for legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use in South Dakota has waned in the past two years and also appears to indicate that a referendum on legalization in November could fail. The poll of 500 registered voters in July found that 43.8% of respondents support legalization of recreational marijuana, and that 54.4% oppose legalization. and.. The only registered political committee to oppose IM 27 so far, formed in July 2022, is called Protecting South Dakota’s Kids. The group’s chairman is Jim Kinyon of Rapid City, a certified mental health counselor who also serves as executive director of Catholic Social Services. State Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, is the group’s treasurer, according to state records. The group has not yet filed a campaign finance report. “South Dakota is coming to our senses; we’re starting to see that this isn’t going to make us free and happy,” Kinyon said.

Read the entire story here.

I don’t know that opposition efforts are as strong as they’ve been in past elections. While Republican officeholders aren’t big on it, there is a sense of ..ambivalence, for lack of a better word. It’s not a hill they intend to die on, and if they have to deal with it in the legislature, they’ll do their job in terms of regulating and taxing it, and they’ll move on.

Which makes the polling results more interesting; in that there’s possibly more opposition than thought.

Given these results, it may also mean that those backing the measure may have to open up their wallets, as there’s a chance they might not be as secure in the results as they had previously thought.