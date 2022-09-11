Steve Bannon indicted for stealing millions from “We build the wall” contributors. Haven’t we heard about that group before?

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon was indicted in New York State this week for allegedly bilking people for millions, and making it his personal piggy bank:

Bannon, 68, surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday morning. A six-count indictment charges the controversial former White House adviser with money laundering, conspiracy and scheming to defraud for his alleged role in We Build the Wall, a group that raised at least $15 million to construct a barrier along the border with Mexico but skimmed the donations. and… “It is a crime to turn a profit by lying to donors, and in New York, you will be held accountable,” Bragg said in a statement. “As alleged, Stephen Bannon acted as the architect of a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud thousands of donors across the country — including hundreds of Manhattan residents.”

I know that group sounds familiar. Where have we heard about the “We Build The Wall” group before? I think it was back in 2020 When Julie Frye Mueller was being wined & dined by the group….

