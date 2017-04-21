Steve Barnett confirms he’s in for Secretary of State Posted on April 21, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply #SouthDakota state auditor Steve Barnett has announced his bid for Secretary of State: https://t.co/84wzGgw9zV pic.twitter.com/JLd8aLQQbW — AberdeenNews (@AberdeenNews) April 21, 2017 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related