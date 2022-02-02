Steve Haugaard sends a fundraising letter

After spending nearly 19k on his consultant, Steve Haugaard has thought better of his campaign for Governor’s financial condition, and has sent out a fundraising letter.

Apparently, he somehow thinks there could be a chance I’m going to send him a check, because one came to my house:

Haugaard Fundraising Letter by Pat Powers on Scribd

Haugaard throws out a lot of sloganeering, and tells us about four groups he is going to put first.. but if he has four groups he’s putting first, wouldn’t at least one of them be second, third, etc?

I did have one person has already asked me where he got the elephant graphic. So it has that going for it.

But except for that…