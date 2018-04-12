Steve Novotny apparently hates “the old protection order bull*hit.” Bonus rant from Libertarian Candidate for Gov.

This one is just too good to save. From June 2016, Libertarian Candidate for Governor Steve Novotny apparently has some choice opinion about women. And he appears to dislike “the old protection order bullshit.” From Libertarian Candidate for Governor Steve Novotny’s public Facebook page:

Nice how he tells the woman who challenges his opinion to “STFU” and that women play the sex card at every turn.

On that note, I was told today by a Libertarian Party member that that actually have a “None of the Above clause” in their nomination bylaws.

With the candidates for Governor that Libertarians have on deck, “None of the above” might be looking like a pretty attractive candidate option at the moment.

