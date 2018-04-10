Steve Novotny, Libertarian Candidate for Governor; “Just a matter of time” before someone legalizes blacks stealing white farmers land “here in America.”

Libertarians have a “great” couple of candidates to pick from at the upcoming Libertarian convention this next month.
First, we had CJ Abernathey who says “it’s an extreme risk for an owner to hire a woman working around men in today’s society, and I think that women are to blame for that.”
And now we have his opponent possibly being a worse human being than he is.
Steve Novotny, Libertarian Candidate for Governor was on Facebook just a few weeks ago posting an article and using it as warning that it’s “just a matter of time” before someone legalizes blacks stealing farmers land “here in America.”
And in case we didn’t get the point the first time..
And a bonus obsession over white farmers land being seized by people of a different skin color:
This would be the same Libertarian Candidate for Governor who “claims tribes in South Dakota receive “cradle to grave” welfare.”
Libertarians, you certainly have a great line up for your Gubernatorial candidates in 2018. I’m sure it will only set you all back 20 or 30 years in your recruitment efforts in South Dakota!