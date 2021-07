I notice we haven’t really heard anything about Cory Heidelberger, author of Dakota Free Press, leaving the state again several days after making note that his wife has accepted a new position in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Just in case he remains mum about the whole thing, and you need to remind yourself, I created a helpful tool:

If you click on the image, it will update you on roughly how many days we can expect until the state’s most liberal commentator is probably leaving on a permanent basis.