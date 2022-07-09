Argus Headline today: South Dakota Democrats see open AG, secretary of state contests as paths to statewide office.
Don’t they have to have candidates first?
They named someone who might be one of the poorest choices they’ve ever made for lieutenant governor In terms of shoring up where the gubernatorial candidate could use some help.
And so far there is only one candidate for anything else, with outgoing Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth running for Public Utilities Commission, against incumbent Chris Nelson.
They’ve got a long way to go to fill that ticket, and not much for bankable candidates.
8 thoughts on “Still not seeing a lot of candidates for Dems”
The Argus is just the worst. It would have been a better business move for USA TODAY/GANNETT to hold onto the building and just close the Argus instead. Really bad insight and coverage of all events, but especially what’s happening politically and in state and local government.
Yeah if Natvig was the nominee.
120,000,000 people have observed the infiltration of the parties. They see this “entity” going from one party to the other and back again, and we have lost all faith in the integrity of our political system.
We are several steps behind in identifying and discussing the right problems.
I’ve crafted an educational loop to press the issue and invite you to follow my broadcast to see if you can contribute meaningfully to the solution to this continual possession.
I did an important 1:20 dissertation yesterday, and another presentation a few days ago to kick things off.
Mr. Dale focus on promoting your conspiracy enthusiast blog elsewhere. Not interested here.
One would think dems in this state would grab a clue that the National Dem party is not what the vast majority in this state wants to lead or govern and adjust their platform accordingly.
Pat – the bars in Fort Pierre don’t close for another 15 hours. The Dems are running well ahead of schedule!
It’s strange that they don’t even have names for candidates.
Quality? I know you mentioned SD parties specifically, but for the quality in Washington I agree and I give you Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Liz Cheney, Maxine Waters, Hilary Clinton, Xavier Becerra, Adam Kinzinger, Eric Swallwell, Mitch McConnell, AOC and Ilhan Omar as some examples to start with!