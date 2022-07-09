Still not seeing a lot of candidates for Dems

Argus Headline today: South Dakota Democrats see open AG, secretary of state contests as paths to statewide office.

Don’t they have to have candidates first?

They named someone who might be one of the poorest choices they’ve ever made for lieutenant governor In terms of shoring up where the gubernatorial candidate could use some help.

And so far there is only one candidate for anything else, with outgoing Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth running for Public Utilities Commission, against incumbent Chris Nelson.

They’ve got a long way to go to fill that ticket, and not much for bankable candidates.