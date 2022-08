I’m solo at O’Connell’s in Old Town Alexandria tonight, and so far this fillet is the most noteworthy of the tour in terms of size, as this golden brown piece of fish smothers half the plate.

It has been mainly contenders up until tonight, as even the Dubliner’s offering didn’t hold a candle to this huge hunk of beer-battered cod.

I still have a visit or two left until I deliver the full report, but dang, this was an entry in the “worthy” column.