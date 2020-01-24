Story of HB 1057 measure trending: “Son Of Holocaust Survivor Brings Bill That Would Ban Surgical, Chemical Sex-Change Treatments For Children Under 16”

Fred Deutsch’s House Bill 1057 is a hot topic on the Internet, and one of the latest stories, an interview of Deutsch by Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, titled “Son Of Holocaust Survivor Brings Bill That Would Ban Surgical, Chemical Sex-Change Treatments For Children Under 16” is garnering particular attention:

He concluded, “If you care about kids, I think you have to prioritize them. And in South Dakota, we don’t allow mutilation of our children. I don’t care if it’s doctors. I don’t care if it’s parents. You know, these kids on the Internet, they share pictures of themselves that just blow you away — of all these surgical scars, and it’s terrible. That should not ever be allowed. To me, that’s a crime against humanity when these procedures are done by these so-called doctors… that dance on the edge of medicine… You know, I’m the son of a Holocaust survivor. I’ve had family members killed in Auschwitz. And I’ve seen the pictures of the bizarre medical experiments. I don’t want that to happen to our kids. And that’s what’s going on right now.”

House Bill 1057 will likely be heard on the House floor this next week.