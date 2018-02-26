Sturgis’s Dean Kinney Endorses Jackley in New Ad

STURGIS, SD: In a new ad released Monday, Sturgis media agency CEO and radio station owner Dean Kinney endorsed Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bid to become South Dakota’s new governor.

“I’ve known Marty nearly my entire life, and his integrity sets a standard for us all,” Kinney said. “If South Dakotans are looking for an honest, conservative leader to move our state forward, then Marty is the right choice for governor.”

Kinney is president and CEO at The HomeSlice Group, a media and entertainment company whose operations include KBHB in Sturgis, where he has been in the radio business for 30 years.

“Our friendship began before kindergarten,” Jackley said. “Dean has become a wonderful father, as well as a strong businessman and leader in our hometown community of Sturgis. His hard work took him from radio personality to station owner, and that kind of transformation really exemplifies the American dream.”

Kinney is a former president of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the Black Hills Community Economic Development Board. He emphasized Jackley’s collaborative approach to leadership, and said his decision to hold economic round tables with local civic and business leaders to discuss the future of the state’s economy has been welcomed by business owners in Sturgis.

“The results of the Chamber Business Day poll gave a very strong indication of the support Marty has with small business owners across the state, and I think we need someone who understands business to be our new governor,” Kinney said. “We look forward to hosting him in Sturgis so we can discuss the Hometown Initiative and the other policies Marty and his team have included in their platform so far.”

The endorsement ad can be watched here:

