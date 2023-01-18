Summit Carbon releases latest numbers of percentage of pipeline easements

From Twitter, the Summit Carbon Pipeline has 100% of the easements they need to move forward in McCook County, and are quickly progressing in other counties:

  1. Those activist land owners need to get in line quick, Bruce Rastetter has donated a lot of money to republican politicians, he deserves to get his way. He at least deserves more than these greedy farmers, Bruce is a job creator!

    1. If it were up to some people, we would still be driving on dirt roads. The pipeline doesn’t hurt anything. Thousands of miles already underground.

