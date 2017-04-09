Sunday in the Beltway with the SDWC

And a good Sunday morning to you from inside the beltway of Washington, DC!

After having several pre-planned activities yesterday including a White House tour bright and early in the morning….



… followed by the Cherry Blossom parade and the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival, today is far less planned. Unless I can find another Irish Pub with a good reputation for Fish & Chips:



I’m up to three so far this trip: The Dubliner, just off of Union Square; Eammon’s A Dublin Chipper in Alexandria; and Rí Rá Irish Pub in Georgetown. All of which are well worth your time stopping.

Arlington National Cemetery is on my schedule either today or tomorrow, and this morning, I’m on my way to the Newseum, which is having a display on Rock, Power & Politics, and we’ll just have to see where it goes from there.

Still lots to come!