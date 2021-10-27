The South Dakota Supreme Court noted today that the Argus Leader could not compel the Speaker of the House to release the names of the members of the State House of Representatives who signed the “Petition for Special Session on Impeachment” or bar the Special Session from taking place until they did, denying the writ of mandamus and the writ of prohibition.
29788_Order by Pat Powers on Scribd
It is pretty shocking that in a democracy where we preach open government that legal action had to be sought on a vote of the legislature, and even moreso that it failed.
Shame on us.
4 thoughts on “Supreme Court Order in Argus Leader v. Gosch”
You spelled Republic incorrectly.
Why shouldn’t Ravnsborg says the entire impeachment is a sham because he doesn’t know if the house actually has the votes to hold an impeachment? If he is to be dragged into this he should be able to know they met their requirement to begin proceedings.
Amazing that he could be the first person impeached in SD history and not know if the house actually has the votes to even start the process.
Process decision, the press asked for the wrong remedy, the Court’s telling them to use the right process. They didn’t rule on the underlying question.
If I’m getting put on trial to be impeached I better know who made up the 2/3rds and I’d want to know beyond just taking the speakers word. No matter how much I like the speaker.