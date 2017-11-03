Susan Wismer attacks Kristi Noem family story, calls Agriculture “shill for the aristocracy.”

From Facebook, if there was ever any doubt over how liberal, and far to the left State Representative Susan Wismer is, let all doubts be removed, as Wismer attacks Kristi Noem’s family story of having to take out a loan when her father was killed in a farming accident, and calls Agriculture “a shill for the aristocracy.”

Thoughts? Some are privately wondering if this could earn us the first District 1 Republican House seat in a lot of years!

