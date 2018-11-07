Sutton concedes defeat in loss to Governor-Elect Kristi Noem Posted on November 7, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Late tonight Sutton gave up the ghost, and offered congratulations and concessions to Congresswoman Kristi Noem victory in the Race for South Dakota Gummer.. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related