Sutton for Gov Year End Report, Part 1 – 1.15 Million Raised, 1.71 Million Spent, 79.5 K Cash On Hand. Still not Governor.

From the Secretary of State comes Billie Sutton’s Year End Report, with several attachments missing, but enough to get a good start on it.

Sutton is reporting $1,150,675 raised since the two weeks before the election, with over half of that coming from PACs ($630,129). Sutton spent $1,711,634 in the process, and has an ending balance of $79,575 to cover any remaining expenses that may come in.

And he’s still not Governor.

Several of the attachments are outstanding as of this AM, but until we get them, here’s what the Secretary of State has on file at the moment.

BillieSutton_2018_yearend P… by on Scribd

Like this: Like Loading...