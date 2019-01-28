Sutton for Gov. Year End Report Part 2. So, where did the 15k donation from the SDDP come from?

The rest of Billie Sutton’s Year End Report is up. And it may be more interesting than part 1.
Sutton Supplemental by on Scribd
Part 2 shows us that a number of groups pumped cash into Sutton’s effort, including a $435k bump from Democratic Action PAC. But what really caught my eye was a $15K donation from the State Democrat party on Sutton’s report.
Wait? The State Democrat Party donated $15,000? “What $15,000?” according to the filing from State Dem’s. Because, it isn’t on their state report.
and their last Federal Report certainly doesn’t have a donation of that nature…
Hmm… That might be a good question.
But, who am I to ask?
Will Billie be our next US Senator? I could see him bringing a down to earth and moderate approach to the US Senate.
Moderate approach??!! He supported Sanders and voted for Hillary. And now somebody is lying on their financial reports. Good luck with that!
I’m a lifelong Republican but SD can’t get ahead without a balanced team in Washington. Billie Sutton can beat Rounds.