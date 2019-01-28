Sutton for Gov. Year End Report Part 2. So, where did the 15k donation from the SDDP come from?

The rest of Billie Sutton’s Year End Report is up. And it may be more interesting than part 1.

Sutton Supplemental by on Scribd

Part 2 shows us that a number of groups pumped cash into Sutton’s effort, including a $435k bump from Democratic Action PAC. But what really caught my eye was a $15K donation from the State Democrat party on Sutton’s report.

Wait? The State Democrat Party donated $15,000? “What $15,000?” according to the filing from State Dem’s. Because, it isn’t on their state report.

and their last Federal Report certainly doesn’t have a donation of that nature…

Hmm… That might be a good question.

But, who am I to ask?

