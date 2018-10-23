Sutton for Governor Pre-General Election Report. $1.39m Raised, $1.63m Spent, $641K cash on hand.

The Reports are in.

Sutton PrePrimary CF Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Billie Sutton enters into the last week of the election starting the report with over $825K in the bank, and adding another $1.39 Million to it in the intervening months. Which isn’t all that great, considering he didn’t have a primary.  In the weeks preceding the general election, Sutton spent $1.63 Million, and heads into the last 2 weeks of the election with $641K cash on hand.

    1. Anonymous

      Ecstatic for the debates!! Kristi is SO good because she’s so down to earth about the stats. They roll off her tongue because she knows them so well and is SO much more experienced.

