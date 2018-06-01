Sutton makes Lt. Gov pick? Rumor is that Sutton picking Republican woman.

Does Billie Sutton have his man (or woman?) I’m hearing rumors tonight that the Democrat candidate for Governor may have selected a running mate.

An anonymous source in Democrat circles is telling me tonight that Billie Sutton has selected “Michelle Lavallee as his Lt. Gov running mate.” According to the Voter Database, the only “Michelle Lavallee” registered to vote in the state is from Sioux Falls and registered as a Republican. According to LinkedIn she also appears to be the former president of the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club.

This would make for an odd situation, since if it were true, she would be voting in the Republican Primary in June, and then switching parties to run in the fall as a Democrat, since mixed party tickets are not allowed. This would be similar to when Scott Heidepriem ran against Dennis Daugaard and picked a Republican running mate who had to switch parties.

It’s just a rumor at this point. But if it’s true? Continuing proof that there are not enough Democrats left in South Dakota to go around.

