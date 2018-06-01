Sutton makes Lt. Gov pick? Rumor is that Sutton picking Republican woman.

Does Billie Sutton have his man (or woman?) I’m hearing rumors tonight that the Democrat candidate for Governor may have selected a running mate.
An anonymous source in Democrat circles is telling me tonight that Billie Sutton has selected “Michelle Lavallee as his Lt. Gov running mate.” According to the Voter Database, the only “Michelle Lavallee” registered to vote in the state is from Sioux Falls and registered as a Republican. According to LinkedIn she also appears to be the former president of the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club.
This would make for an odd situation, since if it were true, she would be voting in the Republican Primary in June, and then switching parties to run in the fall as a Democrat, since mixed party tickets are not allowed. This would be similar to when Scott Heidepriem ran against Dennis Daugaard and picked a Republican running mate who had to switch parties.
It’s just a rumor at this point. But if it’s true? Continuing proof that there are not enough Democrats left in South Dakota to go around.
Well, that’s something.
He should pick Marty or Kristi. Whichever loses will have a hard time supporting the other.
Why would marty support a lady who has essentially character assassinated him the last 2 weeks and completely lied about his record?
Why would Kristi support someone who stole the nomination she was entitled to?
There will be a need for healing after this primary.
What specifically has Kristi lied about? Even Martys campaign cant deny the facts, only squeal like cut pigs that they are negative.
“An anonymous source in Democrat circles”… hmmm, I wonder who that could be?
Stace Nelson?
Drew Dennert?
Drew’s initials are Double D.
He might be a covert agent.
DD could be the covert source
I’d heard a couple other Sioux Falls names that would be better. She’s a marketing person whose changed jobs a lot and has no political background.
Yes a LOT of different jobs. This would be a wasted pick.
Maybe the Michelle Lavallee rumor is just a cover story until the primaries are over, when we’ll find out the real reason Lora Hubbel isn’t spending any money on her state senate race.
You heard it here first.
She is broke?
I still plan on supporting the GOP nominee for Governor in November. I do have my favorite for the primary, but No Dem Ever for me.
Billie is a too stupid for words if he thinks picking Paul Tenhaken’s campaign chair as his running mate is going to help. What a colossal blunder by his team of rank amateurs.
That would be highly unusual. Cloaked Democrats almost never leave the camouflaging protection of their “R” in South Dakota
the party will speak at convention time.
Bwahhh!!! Billie Sutton has no idea what a disastrous choice he just made for his political career. Republicans still won’t vote for him, Dems will rightfully wonder why he didn’t pick one of their own. She was Ten Haken’s co-chair for pete’s sake. What an idiot.
If true, its Heidepriem II, the sequel…..
You know what Truman said, it was something about a choice between a Republican and one who acts like a Republican and the voters will pick the real Republican every time….
He will pick a Democrat.
Which type of Democrat and who?
He could win if he can convince Brendan Johnson to run with him or find someone of the other party who has a track record.