Both the Dusty Johnson and Taffy Howard Congressional campaigns have released photos of their volunteer parade crews from this last weekend’s Hobo Day Parade at South Dakota State University, and you can tell from the snapshots they’re posting that there’s a bit of disparity:
I think Taffy has some ground to make up.
And while Mark Mowry wasn’t at the parade, it does appears that he’s selling his guitar equipment to help fund his campaign plan. Which apparently involves another guitar:
Maybe he’ll be doing a campaign speech with a wah-wah pedal.
Now, that might at least be interesting, because it’s been a borefest to date.
4 thoughts on “Taffy for Congress and Dusty for Congress release photos of their crews for the Hobo Day parade, and Mark Mowry selling guitar pedals to fund his campaign.”
Mowry was at the parade; I ran into him near Nick’s Hamburgers and he gave me a sticker
I hadn’t heard he was at the parade “officially.” I was told Whalen might have also been walking along, but not that anyone would know.
I prefer to stay as true as possible to the sound of the acoustic instrument, then to practice till my fingers practically bleed (they have bled) to learn to produce unique timbre.
I had been out late last week carousing the Spearfish social scene. I kept trying to figure out why this town doesn’t have more live music. If there wasn’t any going on, I was happy to play some. In my experience playing out here most folks are interested and stunned by something real and authentic.
My style is more improvisational, but I have a huge repertoire as well. I like to interpret songs, but can play them straight up as well.
Bear in mind that my buddy Ed and I finally gave-up but not before promising our other buddy Jake the Bartender that I would broadcast what I could have been tinkering with in the bar.
It was far less meticulous and perfect than what one might find in the bar.
But I also use NO effects.
I plugged the guitar into the board and turned the mic down, but was belting out lyrics to a lot of this that were not recorded. My buddy Ed was the beneficiary of the vocals, too, which I also work a lot with to match dynamics and timbre of my instrument, a 30 year old Yamaha classical guitar I acquired while studying classical guitar at The University of Arizona.
I’m sure somebody will pick up those pedals, but not me. It’s a pretty good deal.
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=a1efccbe0a0000050018b9bb570737de
“one might find in the bar” should read “one might hear in the bar on the jukebox”