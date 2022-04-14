Taffy Howard for Congress 2022 1q FEC: 84k raised, 44k spent, 154k cash on hand. Looking kind of over.

As I’ve noted several times, Taffy Howard missed almost 15% of all floor votes during the legislative session during the first quarter of the year. So where was she?

We still have no idea, because by the looks of her FEC report, she certainly wasn’t fundraising.

Taffy Howard 2022 1q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

With the primary election less than 60 days away, this was the financial quarter that State Representative Taffy Howard needed to put up some big numbers if she wanted to be taken seriously in her challenge against incumbent Congressman Dusty Johnson.

And she managed to maintain her status in the cheap seats, throwing peanuts at the main attraction hoping to gain his attention. To no avail.

With a burn rate of 52%, Taffy raised $83,954.44 but spent $44,178.75, leaving her with cash on hand of $153,714.97.

Which might give her a mailing, a week or so of commercials on the evening news, and to keep her consultants employed. But little else.

I did see in the report that Carl Perry gave her $100..

..and Stace Nelson donated a trailer worth $1400 for hauling signs, but those pickings are looking kind of slim, especially when she’s running her campaign into the homestretch like a car on half-inflated tires.

She might get down the road a bit, but you know things are definitely going to fail.