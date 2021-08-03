Taffy Howard for Congress files Statement of Organization with Federal Elections Commission.

Looks like this poorly kept secret isn’t a secret anymore, as this afternoon State Representative Taffy Howard has filed a statement of organization with the Federal Elections Commission:

Taffy Howard for Congress by Pat Powers on Scribd

In the filing, Taffy is using the e-mail of [email protected] for the campaign, however, the howardforcongress.com website does not appear to be active as of yet.

Big indication of how this campaign is going to be run is that the campaign’s principle e-mail address on the form which is to someone at the e-mail address of [email protected] Who is that, I wonder?

If I was a betting man, I would bet that [email protected] is Zach Lautenschlager, who was last involved in the Attorney General race, passing out hit pieces at the SDGOP State convention which may have played a part in securing Jason Ravnsborg the win in 2018, and a number of fluorescent hit piece postcards in legislative races.

So Taffy Howard has made her filing, AND has her out-of-state consultant with a long history of scorched earth campaigns running the show for her.

It’s a pretty good indication that she’s in the race, and it’s game on!