Taffy Howard for Congress files termination report, noting $134k in expenditures, $25k in donations, and $22.7k in refunds.

The Taffy Howard for Congress Committee has filed a termination report with the FEC, closing that chapter in South Dakota Politics:

Taffy Howard Termination Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

This was the report where Taffy had to pay the piper, with $134,395.06 in expenditures. While she took in $24,542 in donations, she found herself refunding $22,700, which appears to have had big chunks returned to members of the Assman family who had maxed out for both the primary and general in the early days of the campaign.

This likely represents the return of the money donated for the general election, since Taffy doesn’t have one.

In the entire campaign cycle, Howard reports having received $332,055 in donations, which does not count amounts spent by outside groups attacking Congressman Dusty Johnson.

Dusty Johnson raised around 2 Million in the Congressional contest, and delivered the win.