Taffy Howard makes excuses for skipping impeachment. What about the other 14% of votes she missed?

Taffy Howard was on Aberdeen Hub City radio this week￼￼ making excuses why she skipped the Special Session impeachment votes in the matter of attorney general Jason Ravnsborg, making a claim that she feared she could have Covid, and claimed she didn’t want to potentially infect anybody.

You can listen to Taffy making excuses here.￼

Couple of problems with Taffy’s bulls… er, excuses.

First and foremost, I’m pretty sure the South Dakota Legislature has a specific carve out which would’ve allowed Taffy to participate in an online manner if she was affected by COVID-19.￼

Secondly, what is her excuse for missing 14% of all votes taken on the house floor during the 2022 legislative session?￼

Unless she is somehow trying to claim that this is the worlds longest Covid diagnosis, and bouts of the sniffles would suddenly come on during important legislator floor votes?

Inquiring minds would like to know.. is Taffy one of those Covid long-term sufferers, or is she just full of beans as I suspect?￼￼