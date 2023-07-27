Taffy Howard rejecting Trump event because benefits SDGOP, claiming Trump “being used,” and declares “I don’t want to help in any way”

For someone who wanted to be the Republican nominee for Congress last year, former State Representative Taffy Howard sure hates the Republican Party.

After her loss to Dusty Johnson, during the last Republican Convention, when she wasn’t trying to kill the resolution thanking the leadership of the Republican Party, Howard was trying to gin up a demand that the South Dakota Republican Party return convention and meal fees, and to vote delegates money to themselves out of the party treasury.

Since then, she has done even less for South Dakota Republicans, spending much of her time attacking the GOP, and it’s candidates.

But in a new low, Taffy is trying to decide whether she’s going to boycott the SDGOP’s showcase event with former President Donald Trump, because it might in some way, shape or form benefit the South Dakota Republican Party which has invested time and money to put the event together.

Literally, what might be the biggest event that the Republican Party has put on in South Dakota in modern history has Taffy declaring that “I don’t want to help in any way,” because she has that much loathing for the Republicans who have been elected, and the Republican voters who have put them in office:

..while I have a deep admiration for what Trump has been able to accomplish, I do believe he is being used by the establishment elites in our state to give themselves some standing with their conservative constituents, which I don’t want to help in any way.

Read Taffy Howard’s screed here.

Understand that this is the same Taffy Howard who was happy to drown herself in Trump kool-aid, and was happy to show up and participate at the Pillow Guy election denier event in Sioux Falls, and went so far in her campaign to declare the 2020 election as stolen and “Trump should still be President.“

Yet, she hates the GOP so much so that when the party is able to bring the former President in for an event, her reaction is that he’s being used, and she declares “I don’t want to help in any way.” You really have to ask herself that if she hates the Republican Party that much, and rejects the people who South Dakota Republicans voters have chosen to put in office to that extent, and goes as far as she does, why is she still registered as a Republican?

Seriously. Someone should point out to Taffy that she should check her overinflated sense of self at the door, and that it’s not about her.

While I might be looking at my options in the next presidential race, I will be the first one to point out that this is the biggest single event the South Dakota Republican Party has been able to put together featuring the party’s front running presidential hopeful/former President in my 35 years of being involved. It’s a huge win for the SDGOP, and ultimately a high profile boost for all Republican candidates in the state, current, and those to come in the next election. A rising tide raises all ships.

If a person thinks Republicans should be elected over Democrats, Real Republicans should want the party to be successful. We need it to be successful. And it has been for decades, with Republican elected officials who have the support of the majority of Republicans and the majority of South Dakotans.

Either Taffy supports the Republican party or she doesn’t. And if she doesn’t, she should drop the act and get out of the way.