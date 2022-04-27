Taffy Howard wants to be known by the company she keeps.

New tweet from Taffy Howard today..

We need more people in Congress like @RepCawthorn @RepMTG @RepBoebert and @DrPaulGosar. If elected to Congress I would be happy to fight for America alongside them. — Taffy Howard for Congress (@taffy_howard) April 27, 2022

Of course, this comes on the heels of Cawthorne’s latest scandal.

Is Madison Cawthorne wearing women’s lingerie and jewelry, the grooming that Republicans are so worried about? pic.twitter.com/Sz8jvhuXZF — LA Votes Blue in GA! #DemVoice1 🌊🌎💙 (@LALewman) April 23, 2022

I’m not sure what to say about that. What Does Taffy think about all this questionable morality?

(From the Rapid City Journal, May 25, 2004)

When will people “wake up and see the cultural battle?” Hm… Taffy seems sleepy when it’s her friends who might be a little creepy. Now how about all those R rated movies!

** Bonus Taffy Tweet **

I am going to say something none of my opponents will: The 2020 election was stolen and Trump should still be President. Here in South Dakota us patriots understand this. — Taffy Howard for Congress (@taffy_howard) April 27, 2022