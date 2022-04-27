Taffy Howard wants to be known by the company she keeps.

New tweet from Taffy Howard today..

Of course, this comes on the heels of Cawthorne’s latest scandal.

I’m not sure what to say about that. What Does Taffy think about all this questionable morality?

(From the Rapid City Journal, May 25, 2004)

When will people “wake up and see the cultural battle?”  Hm… Taffy seems sleepy when it’s her friends who might be a little creepy.  Now how about all those R rated movies!

** Bonus Taffy Tweet **

  2. Dusty Johnson.

    You now know what to do. Next time, if you want Taffy Howard’s support, don some earrings and lingerie… then rage against the homosexuals.

