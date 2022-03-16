Taffy Howard will take interviews from anyone at this point.

So, there’s a guy who has a website who is so extreme that he apparently thinks Madison Cawthorne and Marjorie Taylor Greene are liberal sellouts. He also claims “great leaders take action” and in South Dakota it wasn’t Kristi Noem who kept the state open, but ….the State Legislature?

…”It turns out that for Kristi Noem, her policy on Covid wasn’t about preserving freedom. It’s just that she doesn’t like doing things. That, and her state legislature. South Dakota’s state legislature is overwhelmingly Republican, and they were the ones who blocked her from doing more restrictions than she did, and after it worked out Noem sucked up all the praise on TV.”

Um.. WTF? Do you recall the weekly briefings from the legislature during COVID? Pretty sure it was all hands on deck from the Executive Branch, and it was Governor Noem and the Secretary of Health up there.

But in the bizarro world of the Internet, of course this person is Taffy Howard’s latest interview. You can catch this bag of crazy interview here (via rumble, of course) while anti-vaxxer “statistics” scroll across the screen claiming miscarriages and disabilities from covid vaccinations: