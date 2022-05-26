Taffy Howard’s last FEC Report before her campaign ends – $78k raised, $101k spent, $132k Cash on hand

Here’s Taffy Howard’s last hurrah, before Dusty Johnson handily defeats her in the primary.

TaffyHoward_PreprimaryFEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Howard raised an ok $78,260.00. Not great, but not embarrassingly low, as some of her totals have been. But, it’s probably too little, too late. Against this, she spent $100,671.91, leaving her $132,303.06 for possibly a mailing, and a little tv. Maybe.

But ultimately, it’s over, as she has been outmatched and outclassed for the entire campaign. She might be running a race that would work for constitutional office, but not Congress.