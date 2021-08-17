Taffy still exploring her options. With signage and a staffed booth. August 17, 2021August 17, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns I’m sure Taffy Howard is just exploring her options. With signage (as poorly designed as it is) and a staffed booth. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
3 thoughts on “Taffy still exploring her options. With signage and a staffed booth.”
I hope her accountant properly reports her expenditures.
Just embarrassing.
It’s a unique campaign slogan. “Taffy Howard Is Just Exploring Her Options.”
Paid for by Taffy Howard is just exploring her options for US Congress.