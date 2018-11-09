Take me to your Caucus Leader – House GOP Caucus Elections tomorrow

That was fast. No sooner is the ink drying on the election results than the House GOP Caucus is preparing to elect their Leadership, with House GOP Caucus elections set to take place tomorrow in Pierre.

Who is running? My spies tell me that as of this morning, here’s the roster of those who have thrown their hats in the ring:

Speaker of the House : Steve Haugaard & Mary Duvall

: Steve Haugaard & Mary Duvall Speaker Pro Temp : Kent Peterson, Spencer Gosch & John Mills

: Kent Peterson, Spencer Gosch & John Mills House Majority Leader : Lee Qualm & Jean Hunhoff

: Lee Qualm & Jean Hunhoff Assistant Majority Leader : Tim Reed & Arch Beal

: Tim Reed & Arch Beal Majority Whip: Nearly a dozen legislators are said to have expressed interest

This could shift as people change their mind, but this is what I’m hearing at this moment.

Still waiting for word as to when the Senate elections will be scheduled, and how those races will shape up.

