Take me to your Caucus Leader – House GOP Caucus Elections tomorrow

That was fast. No sooner is the ink drying on the election results than the House GOP Caucus is preparing to elect their Leadership, with House GOP Caucus elections set to take place tomorrow in Pierre.
Who is running? My spies tell me that as of this morning, here’s the roster of those who have thrown their hats in the ring:
- Speaker of the House: Steve Haugaard & Mary Duvall
- Speaker Pro Temp: Kent Peterson, Spencer Gosch & John Mills
- House Majority Leader: Lee Qualm & Jean Hunhoff
- Assistant Majority Leader: Tim Reed & Arch Beal
- Majority Whip: Nearly a dozen legislators are said to have expressed interest
This could shift as people change their mind, but this is what I’m hearing at this moment.
Still waiting for word as to when the Senate elections will be scheduled, and how those races will shape up.
Fascinating that Haugaard is being challenged for Speaker. That doesn’t usually happen, right?
First, Haugaard is not speaker now, so he is not being “challenged”. Second, its called and election, and elections are the usual thing. I.E. More than one person wanting to run for an office. So, no, its not unusual.
Actually, by tradition the Speaker Pro Tem becomes Speaker, so this is unusual. The other positions are commonly challenged.
But Haugaard is Speaker Pro Tem, and the usual practice is for the Speaker Pro Tem to move up to Speaker without a contest. So most people familiar with the process would consider that to be a “challenge” and “unusual.” When was the last time someone lost a caucus election for Speaker who served a term as Speaker Pro Tem in the previous term?
The Speaker Pro Tem being challenged for their ascension to Speaker is what I was referring to. That is unusual. I’m not saying it isn’t allowed and obviously any one can run in an election. But it is tradition that the Pro Tem becomes Speaker without challenge.
Steve Haugaard would be excellent as Speaker regardless.
To my knowledge there has only been one Speaker Pro Temp who was not elected Speaker and that was Chris Madsen in 2005. Chris moved to Sioux Falls and did not run for the legislature again so Matt Michels served two terms as Speaker. I am not aware of someone ever running for Speaker that has not been Pro Temp before. The Pro Temp position is the training position to become Speaker and rightfully so. It’s a big job and not just anybody can hop into the position and run the House effectively.
It has been attempted before. Hal Wick ran against Dean Wink, unsuccessfully. It caused a big problem – people had to write on the ballots “Hal” or “Dean” so the counters wouldn’t have to tell apart handwritten “Wick” and “Wink” 🙂
I’d vote Haugaard, Qualm, Gosch, Beal
Not latterell for anything.
Hi Dave. I like how you corrected the record. Anon may have been identifying the presumption of elevation which is prevalent within the party.
Spencer Gosch has a weak record as a conservative although he claims to be one. Nice guy, but tended to do Mickelson’s bidding. Hope he doesn’t get elected.
Duvall is a huge RINO so of course she is challenging a conservative.