Tapio Announces Entrance into Congressional Race

With events in Watertown, Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen Tuesday, Republican State Senator and Donald Trump State Campaign Director, Neal Tapio of Watertown officially enters the 2018 South Dakota congressional race, promising to expose the hypocrisy of establishment politicians rushing furiously to cast themselves as Trump populists. Tapio says his run for Congress is not a product of political ambition, but of a national need for real people to answer the call to public service and usher in what he sees as a potential American ‘Golden Age,’ of economic, social and cultural rebirth that has been jumpstarted by President Trump’s economic policies and ‘America First,’ platform.

“This campaign will be about faith, family, freedom and free enterprise,” Tapio said. “And about defending both the traditional values of this nation and the economic opportunities and rewards for hard work that made America the greatest nation on earth.”

“I’m not a career politician,” Tapio said. “But in the real world of business and corporate enterprise, I’ve been preparing for this moment my entire life, by experiencing at a very high level the way business really works and the way our government has increasingly blocked and hampered the ability for normal people to experience the American Dream. Through taxes and regulations and limitations, for too long, the system has been a rigged game that discourages the average person from striking out on their own and building a successful business and life.” Tapio said.

“Under President Donald Trump we’re seeing the beginnings of a reversal of those very troubling tendencies and already, the results are evident,” Tapio said.

“Unemployment is nearing record lows for population groups across the board and we’ve just experienced three consecutive quarters of Gross Domestic Product Growth (GDP) above 3%, after we were once told that America could never again experience that kind of economic prosperity,” Tapio said.

“I think the work has only just begun and I believe our economy is going to soar even higher, so long as we allow this President to continue on the course that he’s charted. I’m ready for the task of helping implement small government policies that empower people and put government in its place,” Tapio said.

Tapio is a successful entrepreneur and business owner whose enterprises service Fortune 50 companies in the world energy sector. Over 20 years of creating and running his own businesses, Tapio has negotiated multimillion dollar contracts in corporate boardrooms of some of the largest companies in the world. He became inspired to bring the practicality of his business experience to the political realm by the similar message and example of President Donald Trump: America first policies in economics, national defense and immigration that are a repudiation of globalist priorities and bureaucratic incompetence that for years left Americans disillusioned and hopeless about the political future of the nation and struggling under a deliberately sabotaged model of diminished American prosperity and a stagnant economy.

Like this: Like Loading...