Tapio campaign staffer Shad Olson attacks Republican Legislative Leadership, Lora Hubbel has her legislative badge from 2011

Shad Olson, who is Republican Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio’s campaign majordomo participated in a podcast from some dude’s basement this past week. And I don’t think he did the Tapio campaign any good in a discussion which took place with the participation of maybe-Republican gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel, who was live on location:

Takeaways from the interview?

Shad Olson claims colonialism is “alive and well,” but it’s the third world who is “invading the United States.” And the third world is “dismantling the first world” as part of “Agenda 21.”

Lora Hubbel apparently still wears her State Representative legislative badge from 2011. Really. I’m not kidding:

Hubbel equates workforce development to Germany categorizing people to figure out who to eliminate.

Shad Olson went on a fairly pointed attack claiming that “RINOs end up running the herd in Pierre” and that it’s a “vomit inducing phenomena” to see “cowardly democratic liberal idiots posing as Republican leadership in the House and Senate.“

I’m sure GOP House and Senate Leadership will appreciate the shout-out from Tapio’s campaign person.

On a personal note, my favorite portion of the interview must have been when Olson had a bizarre fantasy tale claiming he knows how this website (SDWC) came to be, claiming it was some big conspiracy with the Republican Party calling him trying “to start a statewide blog promoting the principles of the Republican Party.” “He turned them down” and “then they called a man by the name of Pat Powers, and the rest is history.” And that apparently I “may not realize it,” but apparently I “was at least second pick, if not 3rd or 4th.”

Suuuure….. Aside from the fact that the SDGOP didn’t always appreciate what I had to say, and they didn’t start advertising until 2011 or 2012. If in 2005 the GOP got me to write my website as Olson claims, I sure got the raw end of that deal. I should probably take some pride in the fact that a person can consider that ‘they’ve made it,’ when other people try to take credit.

The other takeaway I had is that of the hour Shad Olson was on the interview, he spoke about himself the entire time. Not about his boss Neal Tapio, and certainly not about the campaign. He didn’t mention Neal’s background. He didn’t mention his policy positions. He didn’t mention his efforts in the legislature. He literally didn’t mention his boss Neal Tapio at all until maybe 1 hour and 4 minutes into the interview as he was signing off. In fact, I think he actually spent more time talking about co-interviewee Lora Hubbel than he did the campaign he was working for.

If I was Neal Tapio, I think I’d be having some strong words with my campaign staffer as they’re coming down to 16 days until petitions are required to be turned in. ESPECIALLY if Neal doesn’t make the ballot.

Campaign staffers like Shad spend time engaging in self-aggrandizement instead of promoting the person he’s supposedly working for?

If that happens, and Tapio is unable to make the ballot, I’m sure everyone will be glad to let Shad take the credit.

