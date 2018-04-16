Tapio Campaign Staffer Shad Olson criticizing Trump, calling gas attack attributed to Syria as “false flag” event

You’d think that the person staffing the Congressional campaign for Trump’s South Dakota Director might not be so quick to go after President Trump for drawing a line in the sand against Syria for the use of chemical weapons. And claiming that the attacks have been done under a “false flag”:
Of course that led others to chime in, such as Sam Kephart, who ran in the Primary for US Senate in 2008, who wanted to note that this is all planned.:
I think the false flag is Shad. It seems like he is trying to undermine Tapio at every turn.
Sam Kephart besides cleaning up the profanity will you and Shad be selling Tapio for House tin foil hats to help fund raise and wear at events? Will your tin foil hat signal reception be negatively affected by a Tapio for House logo on it or is it better to leave it bare?
In some worlds it makes perfect sense that a guy in SD with no intelligence resources would know more than President Trump.
I’m just glad I don’t live in those worlds.
Isn’t that kind of the point of populism? Everything would be SO MUCH BETTER if people listened to Joe Blow’s gut instincts that likens his checking account to sovereign debt? We all played a part in encouraging this nonsense by destroying nuance in the name of headlines.
Yes that’s about right. A couple tin-foil hat guys sitting in their houses reading websites KNOW they are right and have much more intelligence than anyone else. It’s a global cabal don’t you know — it has to be frustrating that the rest of just don’t get it.
Tapio needs to part ways with Shad. Neal was the Trump Campaign Chairman and is the real conservative in this race. Shad represents Tapio and is hurting his campaign with these rants.
Ugh, Shad Olson works for Tapio? To think he almost had my vote. Shad is good at 3 things: Being wrong, pretending to be smarter than everyone else, and having a stupid first name. Poor Neal, the guy would do great but he lacks the resources and contacts that Dusty and Shantel have enumerated over the years. Tapio himself, disregard everything everyone near him says or what people may say about him, he’s the most likable candidate for Congress right now.
Shad is an idiot and Tapio is an idiot for hiring him.
Anyone Shad and Sam support I will not.