Tapio files 2500+ Signatures in Congressional race Posted on March 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — 11 Comments ↓ From Facebook:
Tool bag.
If he’s not certified all hell will break loose. He will lose his mind.
Assuming he has a mind to lose.
Right. What a nut bag.
Curious as to what he will do when either his petitions fail to be certified or barely gets any votes in the race to be nominated?
wow, that sucks.
every one of these arch conservative types is currently betting the whole farm on the assumption that millions of silent americans are just waiting for a person to come and loosen their bonds and free them to stand for freedom. that’s not the america anywhere i’ve seen. people want those who are sincerely talented enough to grasp the reins of power to not lie, to rise above the corrupt ennui of the beltway, to simply do what they promise and govern the whole people with good will and a contrite heart.
I don’t trust Krebs to give Tapio or Johnson a fair shake.
I hear she shreds every other sheet of petitions she personally doesn’t like, and mixes them with a secret recipe containing ground carp, sunflower oil, and the tears of your children to make a paste that she applies to Mitch’s head to keep his hair fertilized.
While Shantel is not my first choice in the primary, I don’t she needed to put up the chinese wall in her office regarding this Congressional race. Without reservation, I trust her to honestly perform her duties as Secretary of State in all matters.
Faith, Family, Freedom and Free Enterprise!
God Bless You, Tapio.