Tapio moving closer to an announcement for US House?

An interesting note went out form Neal Tapio recently to members of the media across South Dakota, including myself:
Response Requested.Members of the Press:In preparation for upcoming announcements, I am updating my press contact list.
Please provide additional contact information, including phone and email addresses, for your personnel interested in receiving press releases.
Thank you.
Neal Tapio
District 5 State Senator
Watertown, SD
“In preparation for upcoming announcements.” As I’d noted earlier, Neal has indicated he’s likely going to be one of the candidates for US House in South Dakota.
Hmmm…