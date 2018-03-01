Tapio release given new headline on his website – Obama program “paid police not to arrest Florida Shooter.” Posted on March 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 19 Comments ↓ A couple of days ago, we had a press release from Neal Tapio for Congress critical of the Obama Era Criminal and Juvenile Justice reforms. On the Tapio website today, it has a bit more …incendiary headline: Oh my. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Wow. Not a Tapio fan. Having said that, he’s right about the justice reform problems in South Dakota. It seems that the administration and Legislature were so excited to not spend so much money in our prisons that they lost sight of why many of these people were in prison in the first place.
Clearly meant to be provocative and I do think he succeeded at that.
While we are at it, why not blame our fore fathers too, who penned the 2nd Amendment?
Or public schools. Which teach people like ‘Very Stable Genius’ that America is a deadly country filled with guns, while China, Russia, Venezuela, Cambodia, Turkey, North Korea and elsewhere are safe, wonderful retreats from violence….rather than the crime scenes of 240-million deaths of disarmed citizenry, killed by their own governments. With guns.
You forgot Japan.
Did Japan kill 100-million of their own population? I wasn’t aware. Where did you matriculate, Ike? A refund might still be possible.
Venezuela killed 100 million of their own population? Oof.
Pretty sure the police arrested the guy.
I think this refers to ‘before’ 17 people died. Do try and keep up, Ike.
Oh.
Arrest him for what, exactly, ‘before’ 17 people died?
You haven’t really been following this story. It’s ok. He was contacted by law enforcement 39 times. He made multiple and very direct terrorist threats and changed his facebook career status to, “Professional School Shooter.”
Terroristic threats are a felony.
I don’t think that was facebook.
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/broward/article200233364.html
anyway…
The shooters foster parents had no reason to suspect he was capable of the shooting, he had no warrants. On what grounds should he have been detained? Hearsay? Neighbors opinions?—- If the police had confiscated his guns those whining now would be the same ones whining about taking guns from a “good guy with a gun”..
Reminder, “glorious leader” said due process should have bee skipped and the shooter arrested before the shooting…. I know of no “libbie” that doesn’t think that is just blind ignorance about this country and un-American…..Do conservatives agree with “glorious leader” that a gun owner deserves no due process and cops should have authority to arrest and confiscate guns based on what if, could, maybe,?
The shooter posted to his facebook stating that he intended to kill people. Three times. He also denoted his chosen career as that of a ‘Professional School Shooter.’ This is all documented. He was contacted by law enforcement 39 times. Sheriff’s deputies violated two state statutes by not detaining and charging him with terroristic threats on prior occasions. If a program incentivizes a lack of arrest, you’d think smart people would make the connection that a program is using federal funding to achieve lower incarceration and arrest rates. Not sure what’s provocative about noting as much.
He also posted Pepe memes, trained with a white supremacist group, and wore a MAGA hat to school. Maybe that’s the sort of people we should be arresting?
Source?
https://www.thedailybeast.com/nikolas-cruz-trained-with-florida-white-supremacist-group-leader-says
Aah. Would that be the same white supremacist group that organized Charlottesville, who turned out to be an Occupy member and a two time Obama voter? False flag somewhere else.
Breitbart detected.