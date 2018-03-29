Tapio scolds Krebs for avoiding question on Muslims Posted on March 29, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ From Facebook, Neal Tapio is criticizing Shantel Krebs, claiming she’s avoiding questions about her position on Muslims: With petitions now turned in, it looks like the campaign is in full gear. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
You should link Dusty’s position on this issue. Or whatever is provided to you from the campaign that would be near relevant to the topic. What a great opportunity !
Yeah what does the policy wonk think of this issue? What should we do?
Tapio is a jerk. He doesn’t like women or minorities.
Dusty and Shantel — Just ignore him… No one cares!
I agree they are both better options.
Last week Thune was his target. He throws crap like a chimp to see what sticks. Not much.